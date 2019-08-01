Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Btc Capital Management Raised Its Position by $406,000 as Stock Price Declined; Ghp Investment Advisors Cut Its Position in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) as Valuation Rose

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.39. About 605,079 shares traded or 139.73% up from the average. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 22/03/2018 – California Public Utilities Commission Approves Revised Cost of Capital Proposed Decision; 25/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Board of Directors Declares 293rd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q REV. $132.2M, EST. $113.4M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: SJW Stockholders Would Receive Superior Deal With CWT’s All-Cash Proposal; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN FINANCE THE DEAL; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM; 26/04/2018 – CWT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS ~19.9% PREMIUM TO SJW APRIL 25 CLOSE; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding Indication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 26/04/2018 – California Water Takes SJW Offer Public

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 5,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 67,814 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, up from 62,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 12.10M shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 32,436 shares to 47,520 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 15,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,988 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Horizon Invs Limited Company invested in 49,826 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Webster Bancorporation N A invested in 3.93% or 339,893 shares. Hamilton Point Limited Liability Corporation has 7,191 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. American Inc stated it has 1.94% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Biltmore Wealth Llc holds 0.13% or 3,036 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 0.2% stake. Moreno Evelyn V holds 79,134 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Ariel Invs Lc owns 66,356 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Co owns 133,716 shares. Virginia-based Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc has invested 2.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 1.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Co accumulated 300,533 shares. Chickasaw Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 54,843 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.85% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 49,567 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca holds 8,600 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 16,198 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.05% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). M&R Mngmt reported 200 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability reported 15,437 shares. Ghp Invest Advsr Inc reported 5,619 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 52,241 shares. Swiss Savings Bank owns 87,600 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Lpl Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Van Eck Associate Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Zacks Investment Mngmt has 0.4% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Invesco Limited accumulated 1.38M shares or 0.03% of the stock.