Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Boys Arnold & Co Has Cut Stake; As Dreyfus Mun Income (DMF) Stock Rose, 1607 Capital Partners Raised Holding by $597,600

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 6,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,654 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45 million, down from 147,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 6.14 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc (DMF) by 58.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 74,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,880 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 128,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 41,083 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 5.09% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

More important recent BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Dreyfus Closed-End Funds Announce Name Changes – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Fund Statistics Now Available for Dreyfus Closed-End Funds – Yahoo Finance”, Businesswire.com published: “Dreyfus Municipal Income, Inc. Annual Report Now Available – Business Wire” on November 30, 2017. More interesting news about BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aytu BioScience, Inc. 10-K Sep. 6, 2018 4:30 PM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Amt (NUW) by 159,422 shares to 287,783 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty All (ASG) by 213,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,854 shares, and cut its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fd (MXE).

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 15,921 shares to 108,117 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 23,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest Inc invested 1.98% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ruggie Cap Grp Inc holds 213 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Diversified has 0.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dillon & Assocs Inc invested in 3,967 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Barr E S & holds 114,896 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Money Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 5,432 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc reported 20,436 shares. Invesco Limited reported 8.39 million shares. Alethea Capital Management Lc holds 0.26% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Wallace Inc, Texas-based fund reported 3,270 shares. At National Bank & Trust accumulated 37,296 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.76% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Chilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.31% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Chatham Gp has 0.41% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 9,596 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.