Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Bowen Hanes & Co Has Decreased Position by $468,540 as Share Price Declined; Intrepid Capital Management Has Upped Its Cubic Com (CUB) Holding by $305,280 as Shares Rose

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 6,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 28,359 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, down from 34,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 4.26M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cubic Corp Com (CUB) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 4,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 27,063 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, up from 22,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cubic Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 158,812 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Cubic; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp Confirms Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance; 30/04/2018 – Cubic Celebrates GATR Facility Expansion with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC,JOHN LAING GROUP CLOSES FINANCING WITH MBTA FOR PAYMENTS; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE TO GET OVER $185M CONTRACT AWARD; 03/05/2018 – Cubic Expands Footprint with Office Opening in Dallas, Texas; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 05/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Mobility Strategies at American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Conference; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell Its Training Services Business for $135M; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Corp To Sell Its Cubic Global Defense Services Business to Valiant Integrated Services for $135M Cash

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. $301,250 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) was bought by WARNER JOHN H JR on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 2,716 shares valued at $162,417 was bought by GUILES EDWIN A. 167 shares were bought by EDWARDS JAMES R, worth $9,904. 168 shares valued at $10,025 were bought by HARRISON MARK on Friday, May 10. $40,787 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares were bought by FELDMANN BRADLEY H.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold CUB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 4.40% more from 28.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rodgers Brothers owns 38,025 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 113,350 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Com has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 0.51% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 6,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,389 shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Lc reported 0.02% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 15,733 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp has 341 shares. 500 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited reported 366,570 shares. 12,352 were accumulated by Aperio Gp Ltd. Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Liability Co holds 307,576 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Board has 63,142 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg holds 0.26% or 491,475 shares.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU) by 131,490 shares to 205,891 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 11,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,439 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Vista Capital Ptnrs Incorporated owns 3,618 shares. L & S reported 0.58% stake. Princeton Strategies Grp Incorporated Ltd stated it has 45,467 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd accumulated 1.21 million shares or 0.95% of the stock. 57,957 are held by Wallington Asset Mgmt Limited. Carlson Mgmt has 8,310 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 28,009 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Texas-based Hourglass Cap Llc has invested 2.2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gradient Invs Lc invested in 173,736 shares. Associated Banc holds 1.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 289,425 shares. Burke & Herbert Bancorporation stated it has 3.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lifeplan Financial Grp owns 6,388 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Company has invested 0.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.42% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).