Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Benin Management Upped Its Position; Electronic Arts (EA) Stake Maintained by Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $94.01. About 300,012 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 87,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 64,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $67.93. About 747,016 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: INVESTMENT PLANS TO 2025 WILL UNDERPIN GROWING DIVIDEND; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,100 shares to 29,055 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 155,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,511 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Mgmt Ri owns 2.67% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 302,114 shares. Cahill Financial Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,084 shares. Fred Alger Inc accumulated 0.01% or 31,414 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 10.78 million shares. Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.92% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Of Virginia Va has invested 2.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Brookfield Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 441,100 shares. Richard C Young Company Limited owns 94,212 shares. Lafayette Invs Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 78,730 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 31.75M shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Lourd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 246,583 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 1.92% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 150,225 shares. South State Corporation holds 163,867 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Roberts Glore Com Il reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2,800 shares to 4,050 shares, valued at $547,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsr holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 7,659 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership has 327,389 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can stated it has 263,076 shares. Alkeon Capital Management Limited Com reported 1.60M shares stake. The Texas-based Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.12% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Swiss Bancshares reported 1.01 million shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 891,740 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 20,954 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd invested in 16,225 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tortoise Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 82 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 43,018 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 46,901 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank holds 0.03% or 3,969 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 140,985 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.07% stake.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EA Stock Drops on Loss of Ronaldo in FIFA 20 – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, FOX – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Electronic Arts Stock Set to Rip 11% From Here? – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Electronic Arts Has More Than a Sporting Chance – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Electronic Arts Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.