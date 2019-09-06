Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Bartlett & Co Has Trimmed Position; Qualcomm (QCOM) Position Lifted by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 5,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 216,043 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.32M, up from 210,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $78.99. About 13.48 million shares traded or 21.00% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm will refile with MOFCOM; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM BOARD NOMINEES ONLY GETTING 16% OF VOTE; 12/03/2018 – Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 04/05/2018 – DATANG TELECOM TECHNOLOGY 600198.SS SAYS ITS SMARTPHONE CHIP JV WITH QUALCOMM (CHINA) GETS GREEN LIGHT FROM CHINA’S ANTI-MONOPOLY REGULATOR; 13/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Could Find Itself in the Middle of Escalating Tensions With China; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 26/04/2018 – CEO Steve Mollenkopf was optimistic that “real talks going on between Washington and Beijing” would work to Qualcomm’s benefit; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 17,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 339,925 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.47 million, down from 357,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 9.59 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mortgage (VMBS) by 27,149 shares to 441,220 shares, valued at $23.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 132,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.30 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (New) (NYSE:WFC) by 8,946 shares to 45,716 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 23,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Bemis Co (NYSE:BMS).

