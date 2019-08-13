Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Barry Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $345,760; Spitfire Capital Has Lowered Owens Ill (OI) Stake by $473,778 as Market Valuation Declined

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 37,653 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 41,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $70.49. About 10.48M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The hedge fund held 465,102 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, down from 491,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 1.58 million shares traded or 22.71% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,876 activity. Williams Carol A had bought 10,000 shares worth $122,110.

