Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Barry Investment Advisors Has Cut Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Eaton Plc F (ETN) Position Has Raised by Bourgeon Capital Management Llc

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc F (ETN) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 23,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, up from 57,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $81.57. About 1.78 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,653 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 41,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE

