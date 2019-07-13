Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder American Research & Management Lifted Holding; Brown Advisory Has Boosted Holding in Churchill Downs (CHDN) as Market Value Rose

American Research & Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 4,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.13M, up from 133,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 5.87M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,048 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816,000, up from 3,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 136,870 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey

