Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder American Investment Services Has Lifted Stake by $2.26 Million; Raymond James Trust Has Raised Wal (WMT) Position by $388,873

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 28,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 275,649 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.27 million, up from 247,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $68.01. About 6.90M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 29/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE VALERIE CAPRONI IN MANHATTAN DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE, MEANING IT CANNOT BE BROUGHT AGAIN; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 4,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 128,433 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53 million, up from 124,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $112.77. About 8.13M shares traded or 34.47% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/03/2018 – Walmart in Early-Stage Acquisition Talks With Humana; 10/05/2018 – Alphabet is considering investing in Flipkart alongside Walmart – insiders explain why; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart reaches deal to sell Canadian banking – The Globe and Mail; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – AS OF JAN. 1, 2020, WALMART & SAM’S CLUB WILL REQUIRE E-PRESCRIPTIONS FOR CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES; 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s $16 Billion Flipkart Buy Gets Rude Welcome From Market; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 04/05/2018 – Walmart Seeking Stake in Indian E-Commerce Giant Flipkart — 5th Update; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Releases 2018 Annual Report, Proxy Statement, Global Responsibility Report and Global Ethics and Compliance Program

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,666 shares to 18,420 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 5,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,052 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (SPY) by 10,702 shares to 38,387 shares, valued at $10.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (ISTB) by 19,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,754 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.