Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Advisory Research Raised Position; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Increased Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $552,945

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 30,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 27,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $223.02. About 1.38 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 16,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 188,982 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.27 million, up from 172,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $69.29. About 2.48 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has invested 1.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.98% or 91,297 shares. 498,333 were accumulated by Westpac Banking. Greylin Mangement Incorporated invested in 7.21% or 397,361 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al has 40,727 shares. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 41,982 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Monroe Commercial Bank Tru Mi reported 19,298 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1.48% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 40,019 shares. Colonial Tru Advsrs stated it has 119,639 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has 0.67% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership reported 1.93% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Acg Wealth, Georgia-based fund reported 36,494 shares. American Commercial Bank accumulated 104,554 shares or 2.67% of the stock. Sit Investment Assoc owns 13,175 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Swedbank has 0.57% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.49M shares.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in K12 Incorporated (NYSE:LRN) by 10,758 shares to 41,548 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 528,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,174 shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Incorporated.

