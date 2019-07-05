Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Advisors Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; First United Bank Trust Holds Position in Roper Technologies (ROP)

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 7,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,848 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 112,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 4.84M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 77.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 960 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,195 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $378.08. About 301,720 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 insider sales for $5.26 million activity. WALLMAN RICHARD F also bought $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares. $1.23M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was sold by Crisci Robert. $1.54M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was sold by Conley Jason.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP) by 3,290 shares to 6,670 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dow Jones Us Technology (IYW) by 1,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,208 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR).

