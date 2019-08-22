Exxon Mobil (Put) (XOM) Stock Declined While Mai Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Fortinet (FTNT) Share Price Declined, Atria Investments Has Increased Stake

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 8,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 16,861 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 8,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $81.21. About 180,017 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (XOM) by 91.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 66,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485,000, down from 72,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.47. About 1.65M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 6,276 shares to 1,005 shares, valued at $267,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 426,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,182 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 257,164 shares to 262,864 shares, valued at $21.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth (IJK) by 5,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Mkts Et (VWO).

