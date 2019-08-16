Exxon Mobil (Put) (XOM) Holder Mai Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Holding; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Maintains Holding in Live Nation Entertainment In Com (LYV)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In Com (LYV) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 82,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 844,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.63 million, up from 761,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.41. About 945,956 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 15/05/2018 – Wiz Khalifa And Rae Sremmurd Announce Co-Headline Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Amphitheater Tour; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 02/04/2018 – Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, The Cult Announce Tri-Headlining ‘Revolution 3’ Tour; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment – LYV; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary A; 02/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS LEGENDARY ROCK IN RIO, ONE OF WORLD’S LARGEST,; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 25/05/2018 – New York Post: Live Nation investor withdraws suit over executive bonuses; 20/04/2018 – Live Nation Gives CEO Rapino $71 Million to Stay Through 2022; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS PREMIER TX CONCERT PROMOTER, FESTIVAL

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (XOM) by 91.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 66,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485,000, down from 72,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.25. About 12.60 million shares traded or 17.64% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated holds 1,986 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.11% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Dupont Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 11,818 shares. Quantitative Inv Limited has invested 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 602 were accumulated by Shelton Capital Mgmt. 23,362 are owned by Aqr Cap Ltd Liability. Harris Lp holds 2.13 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 517,247 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Numerixs Tech Inc holds 16,800 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 75,685 are held by Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Corporation. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,625 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 159 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 99,980 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 28 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 40,000 are held by Arrowgrass Partners (Us) L P.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (NYSE:PRGO) by 654,892 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $82.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotech (IBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Asset Lc has invested 0.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Verity And Verity Limited Liability Company owns 132,258 shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 30,113 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 49,168 shares. Bb&T stated it has 689,014 shares. 366,529 were reported by Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas. Provident Invest Mngmt holds 18,755 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Cap Invsts reported 7.95 million shares. Connors Investor Services Incorporated holds 2.29% or 207,852 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 2.87M shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Asset Management has invested 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 63,356 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Shelton Mngmt holds 0.89% or 18,161 shares. Woodstock Corp owns 110,304 shares. Grace And White Ny holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 43,427 shares.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 388,948 shares to 418,948 shares, valued at $22.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).