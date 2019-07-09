Exxon Mobil (Put) (XOM) Holder Mai Wealth Advisors Cut Its Position by $5.36 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Mycio Wealth Partners Maintains Stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN)

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 59,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 641,863 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18M, up from 582,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 823,252 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 7.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (XOM) by 91.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 66,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485,000, down from 72,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 7.09 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness

More notable recent Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prologis +2.9% after forecast boost – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brandywine Realty Trust ups full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on April 20, 2016, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brandywine: I Am A Believer – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.51 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.