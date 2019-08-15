Exxon Mobil (New) (XOM) Position Maintained by Spectrum Asset Management Nb; Spinnaker Trust Stake in Chevron (CVX) Has Lifted by $319,800 as Share Price Rose

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 26,415 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 23,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $116.6. About 2.82 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (New) (XOM) by 158.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 27,316 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 10,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (New) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $67.18. About 6.19 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Point And Financial N A holds 0.32% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 4,927 shares. Kings Point Cap Management invested in 51,780 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Acg Wealth owns 12,629 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Valmark Advisers stated it has 4,061 shares. Guardian Life Of America invested 0.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 827 shares. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability holds 3,848 shares. 120,868 were accumulated by Argent Tru Com. Cv Starr And Inc has invested 1.62% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Paloma Ptnrs Management has 31,428 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance stated it has 16.39 million shares or 2.57% of all its holdings. Moreover, Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.29% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Adams Asset Ltd holds 75,392 shares. 299,940 are held by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Aldebaran Fincl holds 14,099 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 24,861 shares to 648,640 shares, valued at $48.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,781 shares, and cut its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based First Bank & Trust Tru has invested 1.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 37,489 were reported by Naples Global Limited Liability Corp. Karpas Strategies Lc reported 1.55% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sigma Invest Counselors Inc owns 35,681 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Affinity Invest Advsrs Lc, a California-based fund reported 141,584 shares. 2.79M are held by Strs Ohio. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 2,248 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt owns 62,100 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co holds 0.26% or 26,317 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Edgar Lomax Va reported 5.21% stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,676 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 565,716 shares. Wellington Shields Lc invested 1.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). North Star Investment Management Corp invested 1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $148.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3,180 shares to 11,328 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 8,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,779 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).