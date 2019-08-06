Exxon Mobil (New) (XOM) Position Has Raised by Spectrum Asset Management Nb; Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Holder Coatue Management Has Upped Position by $597,190

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB) by 164.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 27,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 43,640 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995,000, up from 16,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Hibbett Sports Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 502,888 shares traded. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has declined 22.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIBB News: 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC – SEES SHARE BUYBACK OF APPROXIMATELY $40.0 MLN TO $50.0 MLN IN 2019; 26/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS SAYS AMOUNT OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS $30 MLN, IS EFFECTIVE THROUGH APRIL 30, 2019 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 5% of Hibbett Sports; 27/04/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS – AMOUNT OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS $30 MLN AND IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 25, 2018 THROUGH APRIL 30, 2019; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS SEES FY EPS $1.65 TO $1.95, EST. $2.08; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports Sees FY19 EPS $1.65-EPS $1.95; 25/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports 1Q EPS $1.12; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports Sees FY19 Comparable Store Sales in the Range of -1.0% to 2.0%; 21/05/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $30 FROM $28

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (New) (XOM) by 158.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 27,316 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 10,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (New) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $70.87. About 7.17 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $148.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 8,137 shares to 11,779 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,816 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 13,439 shares to 8,539 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaplan Inc by 8,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).