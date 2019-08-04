Exxon Mobil (New) (XOM) Holding Held by Spectrum Asset Management Nb; Costco Wholesale (COST) Shareholder Bank Of Hawaii Boosted Its Position

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 78.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 1,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 4,143 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 2,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $272.5. About 1.61M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (New) (XOM) by 158.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 27,316 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 10,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (New) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49 million shares traded or 79.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accredited Invsts owns 8,104 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sterneck Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 4,141 shares. Motco invested in 1.09% or 134,798 shares. Aspiriant Lc stated it has 18,804 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 766 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc accumulated 0.46% or 6.40M shares. Appleton Ma holds 63,887 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Mngmt has 1.64M shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gru has 0.05% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,123 shares. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division reported 0.64% stake. Provise Mngmt Gp accumulated 38,015 shares. Westwood Il owns 7,312 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,236 shares. Arbor Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 4,218 shares. First City Capital Mgmt Inc holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 63,909 shares.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $148.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,075 shares to 4,816 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Eq Wt Health by 2,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,175 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Apple, Chevron, Exxon, Pfizer, Verizon and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke Herbert National Bank Tru owns 1,405 shares. Atwood And Palmer invested in 0.02% or 570 shares. Nottingham Advsr Incorporated invested in 1,800 shares. Stillwater Invest Ltd stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Gamble Jones Counsel owns 26,854 shares. Capital International Incorporated Ca holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 18,642 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust accumulated 194,840 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Dana Inv Advsr invested in 2,015 shares. Brookmont Cap reported 1,569 shares. Aldebaran Financial owns 1,450 shares. Parkside Fin Bancorp & Tru holds 0.07% or 839 shares in its portfolio. Halsey Assoc Ct owns 835 shares. Invest Of Virginia Limited Com reported 8,425 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cadinha & Limited Liability Com stated it has 119,003 shares or 5.64% of all its holdings.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 5,405 shares to 23,460 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VUG) by 7,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,235 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).