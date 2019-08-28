Exxon Mobil (MAS) Holder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Increased Its Stake by $24.43 Million as Stock Value Rose; Safety Ins Group (SAFT) Stake Held by Westwood Holdings Group Inc

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (MAS) by 563.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 309,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 364,063 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.12 million, up from 54,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $40.11. About 1.16M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc (SAFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 30,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 180,936 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.77M, up from 150,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Safety Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $95.98. About 15,370 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cable One Inc by 915 shares to 19,935 shares, valued at $19.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americold Realty Trust by 966,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 458,073 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold SAFT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.13 million shares or 19.16% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Comm Na has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) accumulated 171 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 12,318 shares. Westwood Hldg Grp accumulated 180,936 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). First Manhattan Commerce holds 29,226 shares. The New York-based Prelude Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Prospector Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Thb Asset Management has invested 0.13% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 18,901 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 15,305 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Stanley reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:TOL) by 10,260 shares to 32,218 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:UNT) by 14,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,834 shares, and cut its stake in Cohu Inc (NYSE:GE).