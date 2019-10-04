Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)

Both Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) and YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) are each other’s competitor in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exxon Mobil Corporation 70 2.06 4.22B 4.34 17.14 YPF Sociedad Anonima 9 -3.79 184.76M 1.70 9.66

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Exxon Mobil Corporation and YPF Sociedad Anonima. YPF Sociedad Anonima seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Exxon Mobil Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Exxon Mobil Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exxon Mobil Corporation 6,015,680,684.25% 9.8% 5.3% YPF Sociedad Anonima 2,006,080,347.45% 7.1% 2.4%

Volatility & Risk

Exxon Mobil Corporation is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.97. YPF Sociedad Anonima’s 1.19 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Exxon Mobil Corporation is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival YPF Sociedad Anonima is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. YPF Sociedad Anonima is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Exxon Mobil Corporation and YPF Sociedad Anonima are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exxon Mobil Corporation 0 5 0 2.00 YPF Sociedad Anonima 0 0 1 3.00

Exxon Mobil Corporation has a consensus price target of $81.4, and a 19.74% upside potential. On the other hand, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s potential upside is 10,271.94% and its average price target is $976. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, YPF Sociedad Anonima is looking more favorable than Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Exxon Mobil Corporation and YPF Sociedad Anonima has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.7% and 27.1%. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.09%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 99.5% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exxon Mobil Corporation -1.33% -2.87% -5.48% 2.86% -9.03% 9.05% YPF Sociedad Anonima -2.49% -11.08% 22.4% 3.46% -0.06% 22.85%

For the past year Exxon Mobil Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than YPF Sociedad Anonima.

Summary

Exxon Mobil Corporation beats on 12 of the 15 factors YPF Sociedad Anonima.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. The company operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. It also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products. The company has approximately 35,047 gross and 29,375 net operated wells. Exxon Mobil Corporation has collaboration agreements with Eagle LNG Partners LLC and Crowley Maritime Corporation to collaborate on the development of LNG as a marine fuel. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in approximately 110 oil and gas fields; proved reserves of approximately 592 million barrels (mmbbl) of oil; and approximately 2,924 billion cubic feet of gas. The company also had a retail distribution network of 1,547 YPF-branded service stations; 23 exploration permits, including 20 onshore and 3 offshore exploration permits, as well as 110 production concessions; and 32 crude oil treatment plants and 9 pumping plants. In addition, it owns three refineries with annual refining capacity of approximately 116 mmbbl; approximately 2,700 kilometers of crude oil pipelines with approximately 640,000 barrels of aggregate daily transportation capacity of refined products; and crude oil tankage of approximately 7 mmbbl, as well as maintains terminal facilities at five Argentine ports. Additionally, the company participates in 3 power generation plants with an aggregate installed capacity of 1,622 megawatts; provides telecommunications services; and engages in the production, industrialization, processing, marketing, preparation, transportation, and storage of grains and its derivatives. It also sells diesel, fertilizers, lubricants, agrochemicals, and ensiling bags, as well as other products; and supplies fuels, lubricants, coal, asphalts, and paraffin and derivatives. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.