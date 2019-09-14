Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) and Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exxon Mobil Corporation 76 1.13 N/A 4.34 17.14 Equinor ASA 20 0.87 N/A 2.47 7.22

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Exxon Mobil Corporation and Equinor ASA. Equinor ASA is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Exxon Mobil Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exxon Mobil Corporation 0.00% 9.8% 5.3% Equinor ASA 0.00% 18.8% 6.9%

Volatility & Risk

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s current beta is 0.97 and it happens to be 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Equinor ASA’s beta is 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Exxon Mobil Corporation are 0.8 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Equinor ASA’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Equinor ASA can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Exxon Mobil Corporation and Equinor ASA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exxon Mobil Corporation 0 6 1 2.14 Equinor ASA 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 14.79% for Exxon Mobil Corporation with average target price of $83.38.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Exxon Mobil Corporation and Equinor ASA are owned by institutional investors at 56.7% and 5.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.09% of Exxon Mobil Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 67.3% of Equinor ASA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exxon Mobil Corporation -1.33% -2.87% -5.48% 2.86% -9.03% 9.05% Equinor ASA -6.11% -10.95% -18.15% -21.16% -32.02% -15.87%

For the past year Exxon Mobil Corporation has 9.05% stronger performance while Equinor ASA has -15.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Exxon Mobil Corporation beats Equinor ASA on 9 of the 11 factors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. The company operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. It also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products. The company has approximately 35,047 gross and 29,375 net operated wells. Exxon Mobil Corporation has collaboration agreements with Eagle LNG Partners LLC and Crowley Maritime Corporation to collaborate on the development of LNG as a marine fuel. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments. It also transports, processes, manufactures, markets, and trades in oil and gas commodities, such as crude and condensate products, gas liquids, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas; markets and trades in electricity and emission rights; and operates refineries, processing and power plants, and terminals. In addition, the company develops wind, and carbon capture and storage projects, as well as offers other renewable energy and low-carbon energy solutions. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 5,367 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Statoil ASA and changed its name to Equinor ASA in May 2018. Equinor ASA was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.