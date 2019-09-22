Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) and Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exxon Mobil Corporation 76 1.12 N/A 4.34 17.14 Equinor ASA 20 0.90 N/A 2.47 7.22

In table 1 we can see Exxon Mobil Corporation and Equinor ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Equinor ASA seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Exxon Mobil Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Equinor ASA, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exxon Mobil Corporation 0.00% 9.8% 5.3% Equinor ASA 0.00% 18.8% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.97 beta indicates that Exxon Mobil Corporation is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Equinor ASA’s 0.91 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Exxon Mobil Corporation is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Equinor ASA is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Equinor ASA is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Exxon Mobil Corporation and Equinor ASA are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exxon Mobil Corporation 0 6 0 2.00 Equinor ASA 0 0 0 0.00

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 12.61% and an $81.17 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.7% of Exxon Mobil Corporation shares and 5.6% of Equinor ASA shares. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.09%. On the other hand, insiders held about 67.3% of Equinor ASA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exxon Mobil Corporation -1.33% -2.87% -5.48% 2.86% -9.03% 9.05% Equinor ASA -6.11% -10.95% -18.15% -21.16% -32.02% -15.87%

For the past year Exxon Mobil Corporation had bullish trend while Equinor ASA had bearish trend.

Summary

Exxon Mobil Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Equinor ASA.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. The company operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. It also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products. The company has approximately 35,047 gross and 29,375 net operated wells. Exxon Mobil Corporation has collaboration agreements with Eagle LNG Partners LLC and Crowley Maritime Corporation to collaborate on the development of LNG as a marine fuel. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments. It also transports, processes, manufactures, markets, and trades in oil and gas commodities, such as crude and condensate products, gas liquids, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas; markets and trades in electricity and emission rights; and operates refineries, processing and power plants, and terminals. In addition, the company develops wind, and carbon capture and storage projects, as well as offers other renewable energy and low-carbon energy solutions. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 5,367 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Statoil ASA and changed its name to Equinor ASA in May 2018. Equinor ASA was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.