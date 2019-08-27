Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Stock Price Declined While Schafer Cullen Capital Management Boosted Stake; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Trimmed Public Storage (PSA) Stake by $315,228 as Share Value Rose

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 100,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 1.64 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.58 million, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $67.17. About 6.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO SUPPORT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 1,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 5,605 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 7,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $262.93. About 369,204 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 163,141 shares. Rothschild Capital Lc accumulated 0.17% or 3,700 shares. Zuckerman Invest Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,441 shares. 109,839 are owned by Semper Augustus Invs Gp. Stock Yards Bancshares And Tru invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Central National Bank & Trust, Kentucky-based fund reported 6,861 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd accumulated 38,292 shares. Green Square Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 21,281 shares. Foster And Motley Inc stated it has 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Greenwich Inv Mgmt accumulated 1.5% or 17,319 shares. The New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.31% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Florida-based Gyroscope Capital Ltd has invested 0.53% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 1.28% or 895,306 shares. 12.29 million were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc. 92,015 are held by Reik & Co Lc.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 57,584 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $88.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,164 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Nv (Adr) (NYSE:UN).

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 21,587 shares to 31,236 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 24,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).