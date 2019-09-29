Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Stock Price Declined While America First Investment Advisors Has Cut by $630,116 Its Holding; Aes (AES) Holding Boosted by Valueact Holdings Lp

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 87.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1,177 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90,000, down from 9,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 165.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.58 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The hedge fund held 4.15M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.50M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 3.89 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES COMMITTING UP TO $400M FOR PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q EBITDA R$258.9M, EST. R$285.8M; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES); 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO; 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $329.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wr Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 83,232 shares to 267,941 shares, valued at $17.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Stock Might Be a Surprise Pick During a Recession – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chinese firms may replace Exxon in Iraq megaproject – report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “BofA/Merrill Lynch Reiterates Buy Rating on ExxonMobil (XOM) Ahead of Expected Asset Sales – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Large-Cap Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PNG wants more from Exxon on P’nyang deal than Total’s Papua LNG – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strategic Ed Inc by 202,476 shares to 233,765 shares, valued at $41.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armstrong Flooring Inc by 3.39 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “You’ve got energy-saving mail Nasdaq:IPWLK – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) 12% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.