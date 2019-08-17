Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Stock Declined While Paradigm Asset Management Co Lowered by $266.64 Million Its Position; Philip Morris International (PM) Stock Price Declined While Bank Of Hawaii Has Decreased Position

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 3,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 43,905 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, down from 47,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 3.30M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 60,300 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87B, down from 63,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 11.57M shares traded or 7.38% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.26% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 83,319 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 1.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 5,538 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0.39% or 32.67M shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel has 0.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,650 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc accumulated 169,151 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Mngmt invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability holds 1.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 50,907 shares. Harvey Invest accumulated 2.45% or 176,527 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 91,297 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Yorktown Research stated it has 1.31% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Heartland Consultants invested in 0.4% or 17,755 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation reported 664,290 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. One Ltd Company has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) by 550 shares to 1,458 shares, valued at $122.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Rightmove Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Country Trust Bank & Trust has 173,595 shares. White Elm Capital Ltd invested in 2.58% or 110,900 shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,381 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Hills State Bank And Communication owns 5,120 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Liability owns 3,509 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.32% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 404,801 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 13.25% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 16.28 million shares. Haverford Tru invested in 0.84% or 511,222 shares. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 0.1% or 139,359 shares. Nine Masts Capital Limited invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hightower Tru Svcs Lta invested 1.7% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) accumulated 30,031 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Carroll Finance Associate Inc invested in 0.24% or 28,415 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3.84M shares.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3,347 shares to 7,537 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.49 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.