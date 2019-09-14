Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Stake Maintained by Spirit Of America Management Corp; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Sadoff Investment Management Has Decreased Position by $349,920

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 6,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.17 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 80,545 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17 million, up from 73,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 29/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE VALERIE CAPRONI IN MANHATTAN DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE, MEANING IT CANNOT BE BROUGHT AGAIN; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2019: DOCU, DOMO, CRWD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Apple, Ciena, Cisco, Dave & Busterâ€™s, GameStop, Hilton, Newmont Goldcorp, RH, Square, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Ciscoâ€™s stock had its worst single-day drop in almost six years – MarketWatch” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Movers: DOW, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 25,395 shares to 930,187 shares, valued at $28.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 825,541 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Freestone Cap Hldg Ltd Llc holds 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 128,086 shares. 97,897 are held by Jolley Asset Management Lc. Court Place Ltd invested 2.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Terril Brothers reported 5,797 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 40,037 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 55,403 shares. Cna Finance Corp stated it has 143,300 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Butensky & Cohen Security Inc, Florida-based fund reported 47,771 shares. Cacti Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Advisors Inc, Florida-based fund reported 3.46 million shares. Phocas reported 1,500 shares. Puzo Michael J invested in 10,245 shares. Hemenway Trust Ltd holds 0.78% or 91,843 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Private Wealth Advisors Incorporated has 3.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 156,747 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $665.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 8,200 shares to 329,739 shares, valued at $16.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) by 6,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,944 shares, and cut its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR).