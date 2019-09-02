Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Shareholder Yacktman Asset Management LP Upped Its Holding; Kt (KT) Holder Mittleman Brothers Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 54,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.26 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 561,665 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 15/04/2018 – S.KOREA POLICE TO SUMMON KT CEO ON FUNDING PROBE: MONEYTODAY; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ALUMINUM PRODUCTION WAS 176.8 KT/DAY IN MONTH: IAI; 22/05/2018 – KT Corp. Launches Task Force for Inter-Korean Cooperation; 05/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ NAGRA and KT Skylife expand content protection partnership with NexGuard watermarking; 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q OPER PROFIT 397.1B WON, EST. 380.72B WON

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 14,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 2.30M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.61 million, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4.

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54 million and $147.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.52M shares to 4.66M shares, valued at $251.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

