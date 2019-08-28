Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Shareholder Noesis Capital Mangement Lifted Its Position by $56.59 Million as Shares Declined; Coho Partners LTD Has Increased Merck & Co. (MRK) Stake by $3.53 Million; Market Value Rose

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 42,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.26 million, up from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.89. About 1.15 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – HAVING RECEIVED APPROVAL OF INDICATION, EISAI WILL RECEIVE A DEVELOPMENT MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK; 17/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $65; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – FDA HAS INDICATED THAT EXTENSION OF PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE IS NEEDED TO ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME FOR REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – MERCK – PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL MET A PRE-SPECIFIED SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF ORR IN AN EARLY COHORT OF PARTICIPANTS AT AN INTERIM ANALYSIS

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 12,692 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 billion, up from 11,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $67.87. About 1.73M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1,680 shares to 110,095 shares, valued at $10.03 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,659 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Small Cap Divi (DFE).

