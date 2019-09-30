Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Shareholder Noesis Capital Mangement Has Cut Stake; Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Stake Held by Forward Management Llc

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 705 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 11,987 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $919.00 million, down from 12,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 8.22 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 44.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 175,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 564,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54M, up from 389,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 1.25 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $293.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1,150 shares to 125,845 shares, valued at $9.57 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase Alerian Etn (AMJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Provident Inv accumulated 0.21% or 18,470 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0.88% or 1.91 million shares. Janney Capital Ltd Company reported 40,539 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Ajo Limited Partnership invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Harvey Inv Ltd Liability reported 2.27% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Barnett & Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Majedie Asset Mgmt has 3.92% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Schwerin Boyle Mgmt holds 2.99% or 373,060 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Co accumulated 0.7% or 45,351 shares. Advisory accumulated 188,945 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 0.18% stake. First Foundation has 45,150 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has 0.71% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 69,883 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management holds 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 3,162 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & Associate has 0.05% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 2.21M shares. Oppenheimer Communications has 10,918 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 510,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 12,664 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Finance Services Corporation owns 328 shares. The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.01% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 46,134 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company, a New York-based fund reported 12,465 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 10,569 shares. Three Peaks Management Lc, Colorado-based fund reported 160,913 shares. 175,310 are held by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Aqr Cap Ltd Com accumulated 1.52M shares. Chicago Equity Prns Lc owns 67,935 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 726,808 shares.