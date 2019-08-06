Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Shareholder Noesis Capital Mangement Boosted Position; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 18,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 130,238 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 148,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $95.28. About 3.58M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests has not hurt sales in April; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks: All Guests Will Be Allowed to Use Cafes, Restrooms; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments; 13/04/2018 – SBUX: & just like that I will never be spending coins @Starbucks again ��������‍♀️; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 12,692 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03B, up from 11,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $70.48. About 5.09 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx invested in 1.41% or 60,150 shares. Natixis holds 0.01% or 25,669 shares. Bokf Na holds 1.94 million shares or 3.75% of its portfolio. First Fincl Bank holds 0.69% or 119,019 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri reported 2.67% stake. Agf Investments America holds 1.07% or 37,334 shares in its portfolio. Bontempo Ohly Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.33% or 39,833 shares. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Co Ca reported 0.4% stake. Dana Inv Advsrs invested in 0.69% or 181,060 shares. Old Republic Int reported 2.65% stake. Mai Management owns 74,881 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Keystone Financial Planning Inc has invested 3.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fernwood Investment Mgmt Lc reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bright Rock Cap Management Limited Com stated it has 79,425 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $276.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 340 shares to 3,050 shares, valued at $293.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,560 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Multi (JPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Money Management Ltd Llc stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 585,240 were accumulated by Westpac Banking. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Co accumulated 6,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Rmb Management Lc holds 0.31% or 165,807 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited has 0.13% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Company owns 3,697 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 450,112 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Co reported 33,164 shares. Field & Main National Bank has 6,560 shares. North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc has invested 0.6% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Montana-based First Interstate Natl Bank has invested 1.69% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc owns 3,528 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Valley Advisers holds 0.07% or 3,503 shares in its portfolio. Finemark National Bank And invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,408 shares to 10,031 shares, valued at $11.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 7,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $8.43 million activity. CULVER JOHN had sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64M on Thursday, February 7.