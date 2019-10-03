Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Shareholder Edgar Lomax Co Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Declined; Myriad Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Chegg (CHGG) Holding by $915,800; Market Value Rose

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 77.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 24,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 6,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266,000, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $28.46. About 2.06M shares traded or 11.83% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 926,202 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.98M, down from 939,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $67.15. About 14.50M shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 18.45 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

