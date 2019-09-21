Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Shareholder Altavista Wealth Management Has Cut Its Holding as Market Value Declined; Park Ohio Hldgs (PKOH) Market Value Declined While Blackrock Raised Holding

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 17,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 41,078 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15 million, down from 58,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 16.86 million shares traded or 53.98% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp (PKOH) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 33,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.42% . The institutional investor held 625,903 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.40 million, up from 592,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.25M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.51. About 36,197 shares traded or 20.20% up from the average. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) has declined 14.88% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PKOH News: 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.55-Adj EPS $3.75; 05/03/2018 ParkOhio Achieves Revenue and Earnings Expectations in 2017; 08/05/2018 – PARKOHIO MAINTAINING 2018 ADJ EPS GUIDANCE $3.55 – $3.75; 18/04/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Access Event Set By Seaport for Apr. 25-26; 11/05/2018 – ParkOhio Board Elects Matthew V. Crawford Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Edward F. Crawford to President; 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 86c; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Sees 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.75; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS $0.46 (NOT $2.30) WAS UNFAVORABLY IMPACTED BY NEW U.S. TAX ACT; 05/03/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP PKOH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.55 TO $3.75

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $803,761 activity. 7,581 shares were bought by CRAWFORD EDWARD F, worth $233,836.

More notable recent Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) CEO Matthew Crawford on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Howard (â€œHobyâ€) Hanna Joins ParkOhio Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2018, Crainscleveland.com published: “ParkOhio plans to acquire Erie, Pa.-based maker of forging, hydraulic presses – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ParkOhio Reaches Agreement in Principal to Acquire Erie Press Systems – Business Wire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Crainscleveland.com‘s news article titled: “Edward F. Crawford resigns from ParkOhio as he becomes the US ambassador to Ireland – Crain’s Cleveland Business” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold PKOH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.72 million shares or 1.26% more from 6.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock has 0% invested in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Sun Life Fin Inc has 0.04% invested in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Renaissance Techs Ltd Company holds 0% or 92,693 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 22,466 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al invested in 745,475 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Boston Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 13,697 shares. 4,056 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Lc. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 10,640 shares. Intll Gru accumulated 5,604 shares or 0% of the stock. 32,039 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 432 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 29,422 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2337.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 14,888 shares to 3.74 million shares, valued at $611.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $312.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdrr Blmbg Barclays 1 (TIPX) by 38,337 shares to 239,785 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Halliburton, Exxon Mobil and American Airlines – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Exxon FPSO arrives for work off Guyana – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “America Is Becoming the New King of the Oil Market – Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon shutting Beaumont, Texas refinery due to flooding: sources – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.