Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Share Price Declined While Edgar Lomax Co Has Raised Holding; Capital Fund Management Sa Has Boosted Stake in Schlumberger LTD (Put) (SLB) by $6.72 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Put) (SLB) by 45.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 156,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 496,500 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63M, up from 340,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.54 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 74.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 400,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 939,402 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.90M, up from 539,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (Call) (NYSE:KORS) by 35,200 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $366,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 56,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,049 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (Call) (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Management holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 413,071 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.49% or 16,796 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company invested in 13.66 million shares or 0.53% of the stock. One Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 4,878 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Choate Investment Advsr accumulated 7,828 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voloridge Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Overbrook Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 5,217 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Company owns 6,387 shares. 6,729 are owned by Hollencrest Mngmt. 69,200 were accumulated by Shelter Retirement Plan. Cap Ltd Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Co owns 36,588 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 85,331 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.07% or 346,797 shares. Country Tru Retail Bank invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com (NYSE:C) by 93,825 shares to 181,375 shares, valued at $11.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 331,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,411 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

