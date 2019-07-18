Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Holding Has Raised by Yacktman Asset Management Lp; As 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Trimmed Holding

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 3,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,002 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 11,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $173.2. About 718,316 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 14,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.30M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.61 million, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $74.49. About 4.17 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godsey & Gibb Assocs, Virginia-based fund reported 10,265 shares. Cim Invest Mangement owns 0.6% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 19,219 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Trust has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kingfisher Cap Limited stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 16,918 were accumulated by Altfest L J And Com Inc. Truepoint Inc holds 6,283 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Indiana Trust & Co owns 24,419 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn has 0.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Valicenti Advisory Inc, New York-based fund reported 34,506 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Lc owns 131,312 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Llc invested in 42,356 shares. Cannell Peter B reported 388,925 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,694 shares. Fairfield Bush has invested 0.57% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wright Investors Serv has 11,553 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.24M shares to 9.47 million shares, valued at $508.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS) by 112,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,900 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 8,876 shares to 94,123 shares, valued at $13.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 4,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18B for 21.23 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52,000 are held by National Bank & Trust Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd. Moody Commercial Bank Division invested in 0.01% or 908 shares. Hemenway Trust Limited Liability has 89,708 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv stated it has 0.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.56% or 43,090 shares. Stewart Patten Limited Co reported 117,484 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Incorporated holds 19,562 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Carroll Fin Inc has invested 0.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Georgia-based Buckhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.67% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Kidder Stephen W has 3.33% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Grassi Investment Management has 1.29% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Advsr Asset owns 0.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 37,981 shares. Greenhaven has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Georgia-based Benedict Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.77% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Blue Edge Capital Llc owns 8,103 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Keel Paul A also sold $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, February 8. THULIN INGE G also sold $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. The insider Vale Michael G. sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77M. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. Another trade for 16,065 shares valued at $3.22 million was sold by Bauman James L. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63M on Thursday, February 7.