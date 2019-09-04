Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Holder Yacktman Asset Management LP Upped Its Holding; Denali Advisors Raised Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (LYB) Stake by $588,000

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 14,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 2.30 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.61M, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $69.31. About 4.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (LYB) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 130,951 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 million, up from 123,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 866,483 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 91,535 were accumulated by Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department. Duncker Streett & holds 1.71% or 91,872 shares in its portfolio. 28,193 are held by Bailard. Bartlett Ltd holds 1.05% or 339,925 shares in its portfolio. Signature Est Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 6,431 shares. 5,500 were reported by Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,066 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Company reported 0.54% stake. Btim Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 471,667 shares. Moreover, Ifrah has 0.15% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,912 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 0.93% or 328,173 shares in its portfolio. Bainco Intl Invsts invested in 80,950 shares or 1.06% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3.89 million shares. 43,104 were reported by Atlas Browninc. Moreover, Da Davidson And has 0.96% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 12,830 shares to 26,508 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 76,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.16M shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. $57.04 million worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 84,700 shares to 175,300 shares, valued at $9.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 34,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,700 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN).