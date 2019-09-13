Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Holder Altavista Wealth Management Trimmed Position as Stock Declined; Brookstone Capital Management Has Upped Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position by $747,834

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 17,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 41,078 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15M, down from 58,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $72.51. About 3.00M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN REFINING & CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11410.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 3,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 3,338 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $756,000, up from 29 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $221.82. About 458,827 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Safe Is ExxonMobil’s Dividend? – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $312.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdrr Blmbg Barclays 1 (TIPX) by 38,337 shares to 239,785 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Estabrook Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moors And Cabot owns 189,653 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Sns Fincl Group Lc owns 0.28% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 19,137 shares. Exchange Mgmt Inc invested in 1.05% or 50,838 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Augustine Asset, Florida-based fund reported 15,138 shares. Regent Ltd Company holds 10,331 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap holds 0.49% or 33,878 shares in its portfolio. Pioneer Commercial Bank N A Or accumulated 68,727 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Optimum Investment Advsrs reported 0.44% stake. Horizon Llc reported 2,984 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Liability reported 38,098 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc owns 22.67 million shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Capital City Tru Fl has invested 1.74% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hsbc Hldg Plc invested in 4.12 million shares or 0.6% of the stock.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.92 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birch Hill Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% or 9,242 shares. National Asset Management has 2,578 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 23,780 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Reilly Advisors Ltd Company reported 1.19% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hanson Mcclain Inc has 181 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Fred Alger holds 758,219 shares. Leavell Inc reported 5,785 shares stake. Cincinnati Indemnity has invested 10.94% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Abner Herrman Brock Llc has 10,036 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Coldstream Capital Management reported 2,369 shares stake. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.09% or 5,500 shares. First Natl Bank has invested 0.3% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Amer Intl Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.08% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Air Products (APD) Reports New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 7,256 shares to 15,796 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 37,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN).