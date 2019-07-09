Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stake Increased by First United Bank Trust; Synnex (SNX) Stock Declined While Horrell Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $939,550

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 10,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 24,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 7.09M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 9,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 37,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $98.5. About 402,340 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has declined 9.29% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SAYS ON MAY 7, CO, UNIT AMENDED CO’ ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM BY ENTERING INTO EIGHTH OMNIBUS AMENDMENT – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ SYNNEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNX); 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q EPS 61c; 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TRADE RECEIVABLES SECURITIZATION TO MAY 7, 2020; 10/04/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Mar Rev NT$33.67B; 08/05/2018 – World’s Best – Concentrix is First Company to Earn 20 Certifications from COPC Inc; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Ci has invested 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 900,266 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Birinyi Assoc has invested 1.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sather Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 0.24% or 14,373 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 0.13% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 169,151 shares. The New York-based Cannell Peter B And Inc has invested 1.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Reynders Mcveigh Management Lc reported 0.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,964 shares. Bp Public Llc stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lifeplan Grp Inc Inc reported 6,371 shares. Green Square Capital Lc holds 1.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 21,281 shares. Telos Management has 43,114 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Management Group Incorporated invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Vident Investment Advisory Lc invested 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Grimes & has 0.52% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS) by 3,665 shares to 9,333 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dow Jones Us Technology (IYW) by 1,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,208 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas Financial invested 0.97% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Smith Graham Company Inv Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.48% or 46,280 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 403 shares. Advisors Preferred Llc holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0.02% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,000 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc owns 65,469 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Zpr Mngmt stated it has 5.19% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 16,482 shares. Mesirow Fin Mngmt reported 75,249 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited accumulated 0.38% or 4,118 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 15,389 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc reported 218,773 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 26,394 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 6,142 shares.