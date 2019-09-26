Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Shares Declined While Shamrock Asset Management Increased Holding; As Sap Se (SAP) Stock Value Declined, Martin Investment Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.88 Million

Shamrock Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc bought 4,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 14,731 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, up from 10,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 7.61M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 13,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 101,481 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.88M, up from 87,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $117.26. About 1.03M shares traded or 31.42% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 06/03/2018 – Global Energy Company Selects TIS eFLOW® AP for SAP; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 08/03/2018 – ESKOM TO UNDERTAKE OWN INVESTIGATION ON SAP CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – SAP: Internal Probe of South Africa Unit Finds ‘Indications of Misconduct’; 23/04/2018 – Aspera sets new standard for SAP user licensing based on authorizations with LicenseControl for SAP® Software; 26/04/2018 – Onapsis Helps SAP Customers Identify and Fix Widespread Critical Security Configuration Risk; 20/03/2018 – SAP Ariba Live: The Journey Continues; 31/05/2018 – EY launches integrated digital solution built on SAP® Cloud Platform to help businesses manage risk and compliance challenges; 15/05/2018 – Corra Attracts Top SAP Hybris Talent

