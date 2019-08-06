Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Shares Declined While Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Upped Position by $318,400; Credit Agricole S A Position in Itron (ITRI) Lifted by $879,796 as Share Price Rose

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 37.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 19,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The institutional investor held 70,743 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 51,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 17.08% or $9.9 during the last trading session, reaching $67.86. About 891,326 shares traded or 147.16% up from the average. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 22/03/2018 – Itron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI); 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 11/05/2018 – Itron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 3,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 46,932 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 42,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 11.64M shares traded or 10.85% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 12,400 shares to 3,740 shares, valued at $170,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 140,818 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gru. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 51,915 shares. Laurion Capital Lp owns 21,188 shares. Quantbot Tech LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 16,038 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 61,698 shares. Whittier Trust has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 25 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank & Tru Communications accumulated 990 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Investec Asset Management reported 50,653 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp reported 3.91M shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 314 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 12,600 shares. Axa owns 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 20,827 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability holds 0.24% or 11,760 shares in its portfolio. Robecosam Ag reported 286,000 shares. Amg Funds Limited Co stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 sales for $33.89 million activity.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Iboxx Usd Invt Grade Corp Bd Etf (LQD) by 3,088 shares to 74,915 shares, valued at $8.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Barclays 7 (IEF) by 62,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,690 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).