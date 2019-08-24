Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Shareholder Wunderlich Securities Increased Holding by $528,240 as Shares Declined; As United Nat Foods (UNFI) Stock Price Declined, Redwood Capital Management Raised Stake by $914,732

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 23.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 70,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The hedge fund held 370,364 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $408.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 16,551 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 6,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 28,233 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 21,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18M shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 246,000 shares to 5.55 million shares, valued at $411.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 302,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 2,233 shares to 3,617 shares, valued at $573,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 4,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,780 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).