Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Shareholder Tompkins Financial Has Boosted Its Position by $646,456 as Market Valuation Declined; Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Increased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Position by $582,994 as Shares Rose

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 6,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 182,313 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.70M, up from 175,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $92.5. About 1.29 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 27/03/2018 – Cboe plans Aug. 20 launch of disputed market close order type; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 30/04/2018 – ICE BENCHMARK NOW EU AUTHORISED BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bank of England expects big Libor switch to start in earnest; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 8,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 94,523 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.24M, up from 86,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 7.72M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN REFINING & CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $497.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:BBT) by 53,034 shares to 1,740 shares, valued at $85,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 31,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,377 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 267,596 shares to 480,712 shares, valued at $19.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 874,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.