Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Shareholder Shamrock Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $350,588; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Holder Burney Co Trimmed Its Position by $654,912

Shamrock Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc bought 4,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 14,731 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, up from 10,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 8.92M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results

Burney Co decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 12,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 148,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.14 million, down from 160,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.14. About 12.36 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,335 shares to 84,238 shares, valued at $11.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 16.60 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arbor Invest Advsr Lc stated it has 8,411 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Northpointe Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 136,462 are held by Parsons Cap Ri. Peoples Finance Serv, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 37,845 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.48% or 1.30M shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.81% or 97.93 million shares in its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 1.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 369,043 shares. Texas-based Smith Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 114,097 shares. 6,555 are owned by Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Corp. Roffman Miller Associate Pa holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 19,651 shares. Evanson Asset Management Lc reported 1.31% stake. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.86% or 8.00M shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Lc stated it has 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hilltop Hldgs stated it has 29,501 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 0.32% stake. 190,618 were reported by Fil Ltd. Moreover, Wendell David Incorporated has 1.46% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Benin Corporation stated it has 2.83% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Shell Asset has invested 1.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Seabridge Invest Ltd accumulated 0.12% or 4,889 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc reported 112,407 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter Inc has 149,448 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Mondrian Prtn holds 757,249 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Middleton Ma has 1.65% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 139,005 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Llc accumulated 229,063 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Lc accumulated 16,968 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Chatham Capital Gp owns 19,503 shares.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14 million and $141.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB) by 9,135 shares to 15,624 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 3,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Technology Alphadex Fd (FXL).