Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Shareholder Redmond Asset Management Has Cut Stake as Stock Rose; Diligent Investors Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 3,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,907 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77 million, up from 62,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.43. About 25.08 million shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 57.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 4,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,041 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 7,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $75.07. About 6.83 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO GROW NORTH AM/ASIA MANUFACTURING FIVEFOLD; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78 million and $175.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,800 are owned by Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership. Cs Mckee LP reported 462,115 shares stake. C M Bidwell And Assocs owns 348 shares. Sfmg Ltd has invested 0.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,750 shares. 107,701 were reported by Df Dent Company. Haverford Financial Svcs owns 82,033 shares for 3.47% of their portfolio. Corda Llc owns 10,832 shares. Lederer & Associates Inv Counsel Ca has invested 2.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Mgmt Gru has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Company holds 2.43% or 932,615 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ionic Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.07% or 3,540 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 24,593 shares. Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rench Wealth Mgmt holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 35,746 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.19% or 2.46 million shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). America First Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Waverton Invest Limited invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Benjamin F Edwards Communication Incorporated holds 85,235 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Donaldson Lc reported 300,533 shares. Family Firm reported 11,884 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Management Incorporated accumulated 1.77% or 111,206 shares. S&Co holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 234,303 shares. Century Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cutter & Com Brokerage Incorporated stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 31,606 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 562,721 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Inc.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackline Inc Com by 12,340 shares to 29,707 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 24,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp Com.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.15 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.