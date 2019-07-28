Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Shareholder First United Bank Trust Lifted Holding by $818,800 as Stock Price Rose; As United Bankshares West V (UBSI) Valuation Declined, Parametrica Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $491,004

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 10,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 24,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) by 68.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 13,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,214 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225,000, down from 19,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc West V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 338,278 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 5.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 10/04/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.70 PCT FROM 8.60 PCT; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.1%; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – PROPOSE FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.65 NAIRA PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY GROUP TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 106.36 BLN NAIRA VS 138.15 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA GRANTED BANKING LICENSE FOR UK UNIT; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG SAYS NO DIVIDEND IS DECLARED IN RESPECT OF THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 21/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 797.7M PESOS; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – EXERCISE OF CALL OPTION ON AT-1 BONDS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 21.9B RUPEES; 15/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 793.1M PESOS

More notable recent United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “United Bankshares, Inc. Appoints Albert H. Small, Jr. to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on October 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could YogaWorks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:YOGA) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Bankshares Declares Second Quarter Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Management has 269 shares. 34,920 are owned by Deutsche Bank Ag. United Automobile Association holds 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) or 16,539 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Capital Fincl Advisers Lc accumulated 0.06% or 230,748 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) or 14,420 shares. Proshare Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 585,641 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 318,301 shares. Ntv Asset Management Ltd has 0.71% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 68,708 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gp Llc holds 0.4% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 6,079 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 96,659 shares. 53,142 were reported by Natixis Advsrs Lp. Geode Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Economic Calendar – Top 5 Things to Watch This Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “ExxonMobil (XOM) option implied volatility at low end of range on more calls than puts – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New Orleans May Face Daunting Tropical Storm, More Flooding This Week – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.