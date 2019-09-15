Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Shareholder Crestwood Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $4.11 Million; Parsons Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $475,650

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 35,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38 million, up from 32,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.76 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 23.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 54,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 172,607 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.23M, down from 226,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 7.34 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Autus Asset Mngmt Lc reported 25,881 shares. 2,350 were reported by Lazard Asset Limited. First Foundation holds 0.02% or 2,009 shares in its portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa owns 8,599 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. First Personal Fincl Services holds 929 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.41% or 62,736 shares in its portfolio. Personal Advsr Corp owns 298,998 shares. Moreover, Aviva Pcl has 0.52% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 495,861 shares. Blume Mngmt has 0.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 600 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hexavest Incorporated invested in 0% or 96 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie reported 196,773 shares. Thomasville Bank owns 63,322 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 200 shares.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $917.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,376 shares to 152,678 shares, valued at $20.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 3,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,462 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvey Inv Ltd Liability Co reported 175,751 shares. Ifrah Svcs invested in 4,912 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Co owns 4.98 million shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle accumulated 22,356 shares. Cleararc has invested 1.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Meridian Mngmt reported 8,986 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Moreover, Partnervest Advisory Serv Limited Com has 0.54% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 17,692 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt owns 2.59M shares. Dean Investment Associates Ltd invested in 1.4% or 127,456 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 8.01M shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Llc has invested 0.45% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Keybank National Association Oh reported 1.09% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 10.61M shares. Icon Advisers Com reported 202,100 shares. Nbt Savings Bank N A Ny has 173,780 shares.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 21,640 shares to 266,316 shares, valued at $14.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 185,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 657,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW).