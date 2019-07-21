Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Share Price Rose While Redmond Asset Management Has Cut Position by $328,560; Pecaut & Company Has Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $326,025

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 57.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 4,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,041 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 7,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $74.99. About 11.24M shares traded or 5.27% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 1,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,894 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38 million, up from 58,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $202.59. About 20.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today to talk trade; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 18/03/2018 – APPLE INC. IS DESIGNING AND PRODUCING ITS OWN DEVICE DISPLAYS, A FIRST -BLOOMBERG; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 17/04/2018 – The new Apple AirPower wireless charger, which is rumored to launch in 2018, could also impact the future of the iPhone’s design; 09/05/2018 – “The hit machine is better than any other consumer product that I’ve seen other than Apple,” Cramer argues; 19/04/2018 – APPLE RELEASES ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGESS REPORT; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10,798 shares to 40,660 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) by 30,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.13 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.