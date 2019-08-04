Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Share Price Declined While Barrett Asset Management Lowered Stake by $379,120; Reaves W H & Company Increases Stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group In (PEG)

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group In (PEG) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 124,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 984,539 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.49M, up from 859,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 3.61M shares traded or 65.12% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500.

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 4,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 505,086 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.81 million, down from 509,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49 million shares traded or 79.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $159 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Secs invested in 4,028 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Green Square Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 25,047 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Mcrae Management invested in 0.12% or 4,775 shares. Virginia-based Palladium Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 12,173 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications holds 0% or 655 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 254,639 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp reported 448,961 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 885,803 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bank invested in 0.03% or 328,486 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 33,244 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Company owns 72,109 shares. M&R Cap Management invested 0.1% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Franklin Resource reported 3.05 million shares.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 337,385 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $92.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 129,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,100 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc Com New (NYSE:BCE).

