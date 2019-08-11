Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Position Lifted by Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc; Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Holder Karpus Management Has Lowered Stake as Share Value Were Volatile

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 40,008 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 37,525 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 33,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: The Bullish Case Develops – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: The Stabroek Baker’s Dozen – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Liability reported 12,111 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 48,901 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt accumulated 200,142 shares. Davenport Communication Ltd Liability Corp owns 744,586 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Sigma Counselors Inc holds 35,681 shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv invested in 2.91% or 81,686 shares. Navellier & Assoc invested in 5,784 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 260,888 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Narwhal Cap Management accumulated 73,074 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.72% or 3.16M shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.54M shares. Uss Investment Mngmt Limited accumulated 128,600 shares. Willis Investment Counsel holds 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 30,965 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd stated it has 6,300 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Nbt Comml Bank N A Ny invested 2.61% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 33,410 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $58.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 24,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,069 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN).

More notable recent Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PMO – Good As Long As You Don’t Dig Too Deep – Seeking Alpha” published on October 09, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wayfair’s Long-Term Business Model May Be Broken – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “For Nike, China’s Been Doing It – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Brave Asset Management owns 23,331 shares. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 56,866 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Koshinski Asset reported 16,800 shares. Sit Inv Assoc invested in 0.02% or 59,100 shares. Smith Moore & reported 80,557 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 1St Source Bank & Trust holds 124,718 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Com holds 13,300 shares. 1.23M were accumulated by Mackay Shields Lc. Van Eck Associate Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 150,139 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd holds 15,550 shares. 29,425 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. First Allied Advisory holds 18,040 shares. Staley Capital Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).