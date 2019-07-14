Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Market Value Rose While Redmond Asset Management Trimmed by $328,560 Its Stake; Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Boosted Its Cbs New (CBS) Position by $1.52 Million

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 57.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 4,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,041 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 7,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 5.87M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 35.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 32,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,467 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 90,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 3.10M shares traded or 44.24% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 08/03/2018 – Dutch Feb Inflation Rate 1.2% – CBS; 04/04/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 18/05/2018 – CBS fight is ‘the beginning of the end’ of dual-share structures, says former NBCUniversal CEO; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: A below-market bid for Viacom by CBS was immediately rejected, sources say; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Says It Had No Intention of Forcing a Merger Not Supported by Both CBS and Viacom; 09/04/2018 – CBS INVESTOR SAYS VIACOM DEAL NOT `OPTIMAL’ IN LETTER TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 03/05/2018 – CBS CORP – QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUE $1,733 MLN VS $1,603 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Not Sure That a CBS/Viacom Merger Makes Sense, Says Michael Cuggino (Video)

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 53,210 shares to 6,505 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 12,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,739 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 24,442 shares to 34,623 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knight Transportation Inc by 10,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp Com.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.80 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.