Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Market Value Rose While Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Upped Stake; Ipg Investment Advisors Holding in Procter Gamble Co Com (PG) Has Upped as Market Valuation Rose

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter Gamble Co Com (PG) by 23.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 875 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,627 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481.44 million, up from 3,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $115.48. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 43.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 12,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 27,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $77.08. About 6.64 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,002 shares to 44,918 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 19,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,630 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Limited Com reported 0.06% stake. Cambridge Trust reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 604,463 shares. Agf America stated it has 37,334 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Ancora Limited Liability invested in 164,961 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Pitcairn holds 0.23% or 25,918 shares. Clark Estates Ny stated it has 4,263 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Phocas Fin, California-based fund reported 6,472 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Limited Company has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Trust Co Na accumulated 1.51% or 89,656 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Company Pa owns 300,513 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of The West accumulated 0.29% or 30,650 shares. The Washington-based Smart Portfolios has invested 0.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Heartland Advisors accumulated 0.97% or 161,707 shares. Greylin Mangement has 397,361 shares for 7.21% of their portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Skoufalos Ioannis also sold $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 1. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143. The insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million. On Wednesday, February 13 PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.21 million shares.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $292.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Us Financials Etf Index Fd (IYF) by 250 shares to 5,740 shares, valued at $678.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Embraer S A Sponsored Adr Repstg 4 Com Shs (NYSE:ERJ) by 438,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 795,771 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).