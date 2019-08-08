Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Market Value Declined While Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Upped by $968,640 Its Position; Maplelane Capital Has Boosted Take (TTWO) Position by $10.81 Million

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 76.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 265,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.01 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.21. About 228,811 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 43.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 12,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 39,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 27,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 1.32 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 16,539 shares to 52,409 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,245 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pivotal Software Inc (Call) by 150,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 35,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,250 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (Put) (NYSE:GLW).